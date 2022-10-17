I’m fit, healthy, happy and want to win games, says Kaizer Chiefs’ Njabulo Blom

Johannesburg — A fully-fit Njabulo Blom says he is happy and ready to help Kaizer Chiefs win matches after a slow personal and collective start to the season. Blom is one of the most technically-gifted players in the Premiership, thanks to his versatility of playing in multiple positions and his use of both feet.

But he was a shadow of himself in the opening stages of the season before reports resurfaced that he was locked in contract negotiations with Amakhosi. His agent, Rob Moore, revealed that Chiefs were refusing to pay him what he is worth for a new deal – a feat that appeared to affect Blom’s focus then. At the time of the reports, Chiefs were not at their best either – with new coach Arthur Zwane enduring a topsy-turvy start to his job.

Blom, though, has made a swift return to the starting Xl, helping Chiefs to three wins, one draw and one loss that recently came against Chippa United. “I am fit for the games. I think I’ve been doing well with the team as well. I am good, fit, healthy and happy,” Blom said. Despite his resurgence, Blom hasn’t been effective up front, having failed to score his first goal for the club in 91 appearances since his promotion.

“Knowing that I haven’t scored my first goal for the team, it’s something that I try to achieve in each and every game that I play,” Blom said. Chiefs’ misfortunes in front of goal were quite noticeable against Chippa at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday,as they lost 2-1. And that was an unpleasant return for the club, given that they dominated from start to finish. But how did the players take that loss after the game?

“To be honest, we missed our chances and we gave them easy goals as well. We are not happy about that as a team. We wanted to do better,” Blom said. “We had it in our hands considering the fact that we were leading in the first half. So everyone is generally not happy, especially with the final result.” Chiefs will be eager to return to winning ways when they host TS Galaxy tomorrow, as that game will serve as preparation for Sunday’s Cup semi.

Chiefs face AmaZulu in the MTN8 semi-final second leg on Sunday, propelling them to beat TS Galaxy in order to be ready for that match. But TS Galaxy will be tough to beat, given that they are 11th on the league standings despite failing to win any of their last five games. “In the Premiership, there’s no small team. Every team is trying to win matches and move up on the log. We’ll go out there and do our best,” Blom said.