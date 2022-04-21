I’m ready to return to the PSL, says ex-Downs coach Gordon Igesund

Durban — Veteran coach Gordon Igesund has his sights set on a Premier Soccer League (PSL) return following a four year sabbatical from the local game to focus on his now fully operational academy. Igesund is one of the most successful coaches in the local game and has the titles to show for it. The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns mentor has expressed his desire to make a comeback into the DStv Premiership and feels ready than ever to add on to his four league trophies.

“I’ve been following the league since I took my break and I know every team and every player. I am really keen on a return to the league and I want to come back and win trophies again,” he said. The 65 year old believes the gulf in quality between teams in the DStv Premiership has gradually decreased and that presents any club with the opportunity to be able challenge higher up in the league. “If you look at the log, the difference in points between all the other teams, apart from Sundowns, isn’t really that much and the likes of Royal AM and Cape Town City have caught up to teams like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates,” he explained.

Chiefs and Pirates have been the closest rivals to the Brazilians in recent years but have struggled to assemble teams worthy of going toe to toe with the club from Pretoria and Igesund believes the right man management is required to succeed in football nowadays, especially at a big club. The Durban born manager lauded the example set by his former club Sundowns and the elements that aided their rise to the summit of continental football and felt that teams like Pirates and Chiefs should feel the responsibility to catch up to the Brazilians and that all starts with appointing ‘the right captain for the ship’. “I think Sundowns have set a good precedent for the rest to follow. They have a set style of playing that they have developed over the years and every player in that team is a specialist in what they do,” he said.

“They play continental football on a regular basis and that’s always going to make you better and if anything, the other teams in the league chasing them should be looking to garner that kind of consistency if they want to close the gap, which is not impossible to do.” @SmisoMsomi16 IOL Sport