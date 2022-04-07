In-form Cape Town City in the running for second spot in the league

Durban - After months of inconsistency, Cape Town City are now one of the league’s most in form teams. The Citizens have won their last four matches on the trot which most recently included a 1-0 win over Maritzburg United. The Citizens’ form has seen them jump up to fourth place in the log and they are now in the running for the battle for second place which could potentially earn them the right to play Caf Champions League football next season.

City coach Eric Tinkler is happy with the work ethic of his charges and feels that they dominated his former club Maritzburg. “I was happy with the performance of the team. Tactically we got it spot on and did not allow them any opportunities from behind. We had the better opportunities in the first half. We got the penalty and scored,” said Tinkler. ALSO READ: Cape Town City up to fourth after Maritzburg United win

“They got frustrated and made changes. We could have been better on the ball. I don’t think our keeper Hugo Marques had to make a save. City scored their only goal of the game through Khanyisa Mayo who slotted home a penalty in first half stoppage time. Maritzburg did attack in the second half, making use of their home advantage at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg but to their credit, Tinkler’s charges held firm in defence to preserve their win. Mayo has been a bright spark for the Citizens lately and could have doubled his goal tally and buried the game for his side had he converted a second half penalty.

The 23-year-old can be deadly in front of goal from set-pieces, but is also guilty of spurning his fair share of opportunities as he did City’s second spot-kick. If he can improve upon his consistency in front of goal, there is little doubt that he will be on the radar of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for national team selection.

