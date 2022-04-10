In-form Orlando Pirates will thread lightly against desperate Baroka FC

Cape Town — After back-to-back Premiership wins, Orlando Pirates are well-placed to achieve their 'second-place' target when they play relegation-doomed Baroka FC on Tuesday evening at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane (7.30pm). Pirates will enter the match on the back of two consecutive Premiership wins (SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United) and another will move them at least two places up the standings and closer to their ambition of finishing the season behind Mamelodi Sundowns.

Later this week, Pirates have a first leg CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal clash in Tanzania, and Pirates' co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids will be mindful of this when selecting their matchday squad. It is likely they will opt for the bulk of the squad that defeated Sekhukhune United a few days ago. The star of the match was midfielder Fortune Makaringe who has used his chances well since he was back in favour after a long injury lay-off. He has been providing a spark in the midfield and he is not trigger-shy when roaming near the outskirts of the opposition goalmouth. His late second-half goal, speculative as it was, allowed Pirates to run out slender 1-0 winners. His matchwinning ability is something the coaches will keep in mind when they sit down to select their run-on side.

Alongside Makaringe, fellow midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu who enjoyed a rare start made a huge impact in central midfield and he should again make the run-on XI. He has been sound defensively in front of the side' rearguard and he has a penchant for initiating attacks from deep options. It is bewildering that Pirates are not using striker Gabadinho Mhango who continues to be out of favour. In a few substitute appearances, Mhango injected life into the side's attacks and the club has not done anything to bring the best out of him. Discipline may be at the heart of the problem but after all this time the matter should have been settled so that Pirates can enjoy the player at his best form. With regular game time, the Malawian international Mhango may just manage to produce the form that made him one of the stand-out players at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Cameroon in January.

Tomorrow's match may provide midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch will a chance to regain his best form after suffering a succession of injuries which has sidelined him for most of the season. Lorch is a creative force and a strong outing against bottom-of-the-log Baroka may prepare him for the Confed Cup next Sunday. Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane is the ultimate optimist, and with six Premiership matches remaining, he is confident of saving his rock-bottom side from the relegation axe. Pirates also have six matches to go, and they will be aware of the desperation in Baroka's ranks, but it not should prevent them from clinching a third win consecutive win on the trot.

