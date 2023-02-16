In Mamelodi Sundowns’ shadow … Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates look towards Soweto Derby solace

Johannesburg - The race for a top-two finish in the Premiership has had a lot of twists and turns this season but the Soweto Derby next weekend could be a deciding factor. Regarded as the biggest event on the sporting calendar, the clash between rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates brings the country to a standstill, filling the gigantic 90 000 seater FNB Stadium while millions of fans are glued to their television screens.

That euphoria shouldn’t be different when the two powerhouses of South African football renew their rivalry next Saturday, with a top-two spot and bragging rights up for grabs. Chiefs and Pirates are trying to secure Champions League football next season, with Mamelodi Sundowns having all but wrapped up the title. Of course, “form counts for nothing in the derby”.

But imagine how spirited this contest would be if both teams won their matches this weekend (Pirates host Maritzburg United in Orlando tomorrow night before Chiefs welcome Golden Arrows in Polokwane on Sunday) … ALSO READ: Teko Modise likes Mamelodi Sundowns’ chances of Champions League glory Both teams need the full points as they are tied on 28 points, with Pirates fourth and Chiefs fifth, separated only by goal difference.

And having won their respective Nedbank Cup last-32 matches last weekend, they’d want to continue their good form this weekend. For Pirates, moreover, this will be a start to life without coach Jose Riveiro, who will miss two games (against United and Chiefs) after being sent off in the 2-0 Cup win over All Stars in Braamfontein. This match is about a lot more than preparing for the Derbay as Pirates will want revenge on Maritzburg after losing to them earlier in the season, while Fadlu Davids, who was released in July, will return to Orlando for the first time and will want to get one over his former employers.

ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns are paving the way forward for SA football with Michael Loftman appointment But with Mandla Ncikazi and Sergio Almenara, the two assistant coaches, having been beside Riveiro all season, they should be able to lead the Sea Robbers’ ship in both matches, while the recent return of attacker Thembinkosi Lorch to action after missing the last five months of the season due to an injury is a huge boost. “Lorch is Lorch. He’s an important part of Orlando Pirates, he’s a good player,” Ncikazi said after Lorch returned with a bang, getting on the score sheet in the cup.

“I’m happy he had minutes coming from a long-term injury. I hope he grows from what he did. He’ll be a great addition to the team. There are tough matches coming and I think he’ll help the team very much.” Chiefs, meanwhile, have also had their fair share of injuries, but coach Arthur Zwane is relatively pleased with how new striker Christian Saile has adapted to life at Amakhosi after he scored on his full debut in the 2-0 cup win over Maritzburg United last weekend. “Christian is a soldier of note, and we expect more from him,” said Zwane.