Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has ample reason to continue proving to the club’s discerning supporters that he is the right man for the job. Ntseki’s appointment as the new Chiefs coach was met with shock by most fans this season, given his underwhelming record at club level.

For those naysayers, it was a confusing appointment heightened by the fact that his predecessors Stuart Baxter and Arthur Zwane – who served under him – also failed to win trophies. In addition, those critics didn’t even regard his position at the time. But Ntseki argued that it trained him for the coveted seat he holds today – hence, it is only a matter of time before he flourishes. “I was the head of technical of the club (for two seasons), and reports were presented and we realised there were certain areas we needed to work on,” Ntseki said.

“As for the public and anybody who had questions about me, I have said that in South Africa you are declared useless before you are even born. “It’s a process we need to understand. When you are carried for nine months, there is respect and belief that whoever is going to be born on this earth will have a big contribution to make.” While it might take some time for the “big contribution” to come to fruition, Ntseki has shown after the first three games of the season that he can command respect.

Chiefs drew and lost their first two games in the Premiership. But they got their campaign up and running in the MTN8, edging Cape Town City 2-1 last Sunday to reach the semi-finals. That win was inspired by their new recruits, such as Ranga Chivaviro, who combined with fellow new signing Edson Castillo for the winner in stoppage time. “The good thing about me being part for the past two years is that we did a squad audit, and we came up with a plan to say we must have a squad balance,” Ntseki said.

“Little did I know that I will end up being the head coach. I must say well done to the technical team. These guys have been working hard towards the end of last season and ahead of this one.” The positive start for Ntseki and Chiefs cannot end there, though. It must continue on Sunday when they visit bogey team TS Galaxy in the league at Mbombela Stadium. Aside from the then-second tier TS Galaxy beating Chiefs in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final, Amakhosi and Galaxy have played each other to five draws, before both teams won a match each in the top flight.

But of course, with Ntseki expected to know that – having all the reports submitted to him last season – he is also banking on the technical team’s unity and process to see them continue winning. “I think we are a united front, and you can see the performances of the players believing in us and what we are working on. We always say, ‘let’s trust the process’ and the process has its stages,” Ntseki said. “The first stage we processed (against City), and we got a win and qualified for the semi-finals.”