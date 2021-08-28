Individual prowess may prove key in MTN8 semi-finals

JOHANNEBSURG - AFTER reaching the semi-final of the MTN8 two weeks ago, Swallows FC, Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows and Cape Town City will believe that they have what it takes to be this season’s finalists. We look at the players that have the ability to come to the fore for each team ahead of the first leg of the semi-final in the Wafa Wafa Cup this weekend.

Today: Arrows v Sundowns at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium (3pm kick-off) Nkosinathi Sibisi (Arrows)

A lot has been said regarding Sibisi’s future. He’s been linked to Orlando Pirates where he’d reunite with former coach Mandla Ncikazi. But Sibisi appears to be fully focused on his job at Arrows since the start of the season. Sibisi may not be the tallest of players on the pitch but he makes up for that with his timely tackles and accurate passes. As a result, his no-nonsense defending has seen him keep strikers at bay since being promoted to the top flight.

Denis Onyango (Sundowns) Onyango is the reigning Goalkeeper of the Season. He missed their first two games of the season due to an injury. But he returned between the sticks against Chippa United on Tuesday afternoon where he kept a clean sheet in their 0-0 draw. Sundowns’ striking department has been far from its best at the start of the term. And that will require Onyango to be at his best. The Ugandan has good reflexes, good aerial traits and always comes out tops in one-on-one duels.

ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena’s animation is pure bliss to watch Sunday: CT City v Swallows at Athlone Stadium (3pm kick-off)

Mduduzi Mdantsane The Citizens’ new No 10 has lived up to th e jersey’s billing thus far. He scored their winner in their last league match against new kids on the block Royal AM. But he’ll know that he can’t afford to rest on his laurels. Mdantsane offers more to City’s attacking contingent. Playing behind the strikers gives him room to be creative, either using short passes or diagonal balls. But it’s his ability to position himself, and collect loose balls in front of goals, that makes him stand out.

ALSO READ: CT City on high alert as confident Swallows fly for MTN8 showdown Ruzaigh Gamildien (Swallows FC) Gamildien has started the campaign where he left off last season, chipping in with the goals for the Dube Birds. After all, it was his brace that knocked champions Orlando Pirates out of the MTN8 at home, two weeks ago.