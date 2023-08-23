Cape Town City will welcome back influential defender Taariq Fielies for their crucial DStv Premiership clash against Sekhukhune United at Athlone Stadium tonight (kick-off 7.30pm). After a promising start to the season that saw City claim maximum points in their opening two league matches, the Citizens have since been knocked out of the MTN8 followed by a first league defeat to SuperSport United last Friday.

Fielies’ return to the City squad will therefore be a major boost in a bid to help Eric Tinkler’s team return to winning ways. Equally, the 31-year-old centreback will be eager to get back out on the park after a disruptive start to the season. The Bafana Bafana defender was City’s “best defender” - according to Tinkler - last season but was required to sit out the opening two matches of the season after being issued a straight red card for a horror tackle on Kaizer Chiefs’ Ashley du Preez in the final match of last season.

Ironically, City won both matches in Fielies’ absence this season with captain Thamsanqa Mkhize, Keanu Cupido and Marc van Heerden forming a determined defensive combination in helping goalkeeper Darren Keet keep two clean sheets. Fielies, though, made his first appearance of the season against Chiefs in their MTN8 quarter-final off the bench and seemed to be working his way back into the starting XI. But instead of continuing his expected progression, the lanky defender was forced to pull out of the trip to Tshwane at the last minute due to “personal reasons”. After selecting the same XI for the first three matches of the season, Tinkler was therefore forced to shuffle his cards around with former Kaizer Chiefs defender with Lorenzo Gordinho being drafted into the starting XI in order for Mkhize to have a breather.