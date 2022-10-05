Injured Samir Nurkovic on the way out just two months after signing for Royal AM — report

Durban — Royal AM are reportedly in the process of dumping Samir Nurkovic and the Serbian has been handed a 30-day notice to seek employment elsewhere, just two months into the season. The 29-year-old centre forward joined Thwihli Thwahla on a free transfer from Kaizer Chiefs in July, but has been nursing an injury since his arrival.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, according to SABC Sports, it appears the club are ready to cut their losses, with Nurkovic having not played a single official game. It is reported that Royal AM owner, Shauwn Mkhize, has given Nurkovic 30 days to leave the club due to him being on “sick leave” and “exhausting” the period allowed for being on the mend. Nurkovic made his first appearance in the colours of Thwihli Thwahla two weeks ago when they took on Chiefs in the Macufe Cup, however it is suspected that he had not fully recovered from his long-term injury.

The Pietermaritzburg-based club are enduring their most tumultuous period since making the step up into the 'big league' at the beginning of last season. Their attempts to form a dynamic and forward thinking technical team is on the verge of capitulation with Dan 'Dance' Malesela already back with Marumo Gallants just eight games into the season, while coach Khabo Zondo wasn't on the bench when the side lost 3-1 to Supersport United on Tuesday, leading to speculation that he might be on his way out as well. @ScribeSmiso

Story continues below Advertisement