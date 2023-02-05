Injury crisis hits Kaizer Chiefs ahead of TS Galaxy challenge

Johannesburg - Under pressure Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane is facing more problems as an injury crisis has hit the Naturena-based club. The Glamour Boys have been hit hard in recent weeks, with several of their key players being sidelined with various injuries.

The likes of Khama Billiat, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Reeve Frosler and Dillon Solomons have all been ruled out of action due to various ailments. The situation has been compounded by the fact that the club has very few fit experienced players in the squad who can step up and fill the void left by those key players. While the likes of Samkelo Zwane, Mduduzi Shabalala and Happy Mashiane have all been given a chance to shine, they lack the experience and know-how to be able to guide the team through this difficult period.

This will certainly be a cause of frustration for Zwane, who is under increasing pressure to get the team back to winning ways after an incredibly inconsistent first round of matches this season.

The 49-year-old coach was shocked at the sudden dropping of his players but expressed that they must soldier on without them. “We lost two of our right backs in the same game. Reeve (Frosler) has gone for an operation so he’s going to be out for at least six weeks. Khama (Billiat) has also gone for surgery, as has Nkosingiphile Ngcobo,” Zwane said. He added: “We have never had such a situation in the team and it is quite disturbing,” he says, “but it’s part of the game and we’re not going to dwell on it and complain. We still have playing personnel that can go out and execute the plan.”

