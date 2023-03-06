Cape Town - The victorious Cape Town City FC coach Eric Tinkler said his team's intensity was the decisive factor as his side laboured to a 2-1 win over hosts Maritzburg United in their DStv Premiership match at the Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg, on Saturday evening. "It was another resilient performance by the boys and it was not pretty," said Tinkler after the match. "Today the most important factor was our intensity. We needed to match them in terms of our intensity and in terms of our aggression. We knew we had to win our duels.

"It (the performance) was not pretty, but it was a resilient display and we needed to put out foot on the ball a bit better. " Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids felt his team dominated from start to finish but they could not exploit their good fortunes which included the major share of the possession. Maritzburg fashioned a whopping 18 scoring chances, but only one had the desired effect.

"I would rather be the coach standing here having won the game rather than the coach whose team played the better football," said Davids. "We had too many 'switch-off moments' and that's when they scored. We had too many 'switch-off moments' and that cost us the points."

Despite Maritzburg's poor run which now extends to three defeats on the trot, Tinkler heaped praise on the team and their coach. "Maritzburg is not easy to play against. They a difficult team to face," said Tinkler. "The brand of football they play can be challenging. We know they have been going through a rough patch but I think they have a squad that is more than good enough to get themselves out of this situation that they are in.

"They have a coach that will throw many things at you. You never can be 100% sure what he is coming to come with in terms of his formation. "We had prepared for his defence of four, but then he (the coach) fielded three, and we let the players know that there are changes (to our gameplan)." All the goals were scored in the second half. The hosts opened the scoring in the 53rd minute after Bradley Cross latched onto a well-worked passing move inside the City penalty area.

After taking the lead, Maritzburg had the wind in their sails and pressed on in search of a second goal. Cape Town City attempted to get into the game with direct play and managed to level matters soon after the hour mark. With Tariq Fielies latching onto the ball inside the Maritzburg box, the defender directed a shot at goal, which was guided into the back of the net by Mduduzi Mdantsane in the 64th minute.

City took the lead four minutes later as Khanyisa Mayo found the back of the net with a left-footed shot from the centre of the Maritzburg box. With around 10 minutes to go, City gained control of the tie as Maritzburg struggled to get into the game. City's next Premiership match will be against Marumo Gallants at the Cape Town Stadium on March 14.