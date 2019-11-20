JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs captain Bernard Parker is optimistic the international break will not affect their rich run of form as they turn their attention to their Telkom Knockout Cup semifinal against Maritzburg United at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday.
In their last Premiership match before the international break on November 9, Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 at FNB Stadium which helped the AmaKhosi open a 10-point gap at the top of the table.
“There is good energy and focus from the guys since we got back, and this good energy will hopefully bring positive results for us,” said Parker.
For Parker, the break was good for Chiefs and has helped the team recuperate ahead of another busy few weeks.