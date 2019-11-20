International break helped Chiefs refresh and refocus - AmaKhosi skipper Parker









There is good energy and focus from the guys since we got back, said Bernard Parker. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs captain Bernard Parker is optimistic the international break will not affect their rich run of form as they turn their attention to their Telkom Knockout Cup semifinal against Maritzburg United at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday. In their last Premiership match before the international break on November 9, Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 at FNB Stadium which helped the AmaKhosi open a 10-point gap at the top of the table. “There is good energy and focus from the guys since we got back, and this good energy will hopefully bring positive results for us,” said Parker. For Parker, the break was good for Chiefs and has helped the team recuperate ahead of another busy few weeks.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

“The Fifa international break came at the right time for us after we had an intensive three weeks, from the Sundowns game playing Pirates twice and Chippa. It was good for us to win those games and get the maximum points in the league and also progress in the cup competition. The break was good for us to refresh and refocus.”

Parker now has shifted all his attention to their cup clash against Maritzburg. He is hoping to progress to the final of the only domestic trophy that has eluded him during his eight years at Chiefs.

“It’s so important for us to reach the final. It’s do or die time. With the quality that we have and if everyone gives their all and is fully focused, we can do that.

I think we’ve done that well so far and big ups to the senior players who have kept the guys close. We have our focus which is to play well and win, getting to the final will boost our confidence sky high,” said Parker.

Parker has scored twice previously in cup games against Maritzburg for Chiefs.

“We have faced them over the years in crucial cup games. I was not really aware that I have scored against them in cup games, it will be good to score again. As much as I am contributing to the team, I would like to add goals to my game to help the team go even further.

It is a psychological boost going into this game and for me to make something out of it, given the chance.”

African News Agency (ANA)



