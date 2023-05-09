Iqraam Rayners rakes in another Premiership Player of the Month award

Cape Town — Iqraam Rayners has won the DStv Premiership Player of the Month award for the second time after he was named the winner for the month of April. The Cape Town-born Rayners also won the February/March accolade. He remains the only outfield player to win the award. The previous three winners this season have all been goalkeepers. They are Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy for August), Salim Magoola (Richards Bay for September/October) and Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns for December/January).

Since re-joining Stellenbosch from SuperSport United in January, Rayners has been the talk of the town because he has scored a glut of goals. As a result, he has been targeted by some of the bigger clubs like Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns. In his second spell at Stellenbosch, he has scored 17 goals in 12 league games and three Nedbank Cup matches. The in-form marksman has scored twice in each of the opening three Nedbank Cup matches to take his tally to six goals in the competition. The most important two goals he scored were against defending Nedbank Cup holders Mamelodi Sundowns in a quarter-final clash at the Athlone Stadium in April. His brace allowed Stellenbosch to beat Sundowns 2-1.

Cape Town City forward Khanyiso Mayo, goal poacher Ranga Chivaviro of Marumo Gallants and Orlando Pirates’ midfielder Kabelo Dlamini are some of the players who also impressed the judges in April. Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro also bagged a second Premiership Coach of the Month award. The soft-spoken Spaniard was named the winner for April. He previously won the award for August. During April, Pirates enjoyed a five-match unbeaten run in the league and now the team is favourites to finish second at the end of the season. If Pirates secure that spot, they will qualify for next season's CAF Champions League.