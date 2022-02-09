Iqraam Rayners scores late as SuperSport United beat Maritzburg United in Nedbank Cup

Durban — A late second half piece of brilliance from Iqraam Rayners helped SuperSport United to a 1-0 win over Maritzburg United in a Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday night. Poor defending from Clayton Daniels and Alfred Ndengane led to Kudakwashe Mahachi and Rayners producing some good interplay before the latter produced a peach of a shot which went into the net.

Maritzburg had just one opportunity in the entire first half and SuperSport two. Both goalkeepers were merely spectators for the most part as the ball was locked in midfield. In the 15th minute, a good distribution from SuperSport goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams presented Rayners with a one on one opportunity in front of Maritzburg United’s goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt. The German shot-stopper made a sharp save to his left to deny Rayners. Just a minute later, Rayners was again looking dangerous as he whipped in a low ball from the left. Had Moses Waiswa succeeded in making contact with the ball, Matsatsantsa would have taken the lead.

After being a spectator, Williams was tested for the first time after 30 minutes. Jesse Donn committed a poor defensive error which led to Daylon Claasen picking up the ball and charging towards goal. The veteran directed his shot on target but Williams proved why he is widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in South Africa as he produced a smart save to his right. It took SuperSport another 30 minutes before they would have their next opportunity. Amadou Soukouna struck a free-kick on target but it was straight to Williams who made an easy save.

SuperSport appeared to be lacking spark in midfield without the presence of Teboho Mokoena who joined Sundowns recently and Sipho Mbule who has not been playing amidst speculation that he wants to leave the club. Williams was forced to use his legs to deny Friday Samu from close range in the 74th minute. Now that they are out of the Nedbank Cup, Maritzburg’s focus will now fully be on avoiding relegation this season. The Team of Choice are without a win in their last 11 games in all competitions and are just two points clear of the relegation zone in the Premiership.

The teams will next be in against each other again at the Harry Gwala Stadium next Tuesday, though it will be a league clash. Meanwhile in the other Nedbank Cup last 32 clash played earlier in the day, Venda recorded a 3-1 victory over African All Stars. @eshlinv