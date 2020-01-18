Star Stellenbosch FC forward Iqraam Rayners will be leaving the club at the end of the season, says head coach Steve Barker.
The 24-year-old former defender scored 18 goals last season to help the club win the National First Division (NFD) title and automatic promotion to the Absa Premiership.
Stellies last night beat Baroka FC 1-0 at the Athlone Stadium for back-to-back victories, and it was Rayners who set up fellow marksman Waseem Isaacs for the goal in the 50th minute of a hard-fought affair played in fierce winds. Isaacs stands on eight goals for the season while Rayners sits on five with six assists.
“I can confirm that Iqraam is off to SuperSport United when our campaign is done,” said Barker at the post-match press conference. “We can only wish him well. He’s a youngster with undoubted talent and no surprise to see a big club come knocking at the door and present him with an offer that he couldn’t refuse. But he’s with us for the next four months and I’ve told him he has a legacy to leave behind.”
“It’s his first season competing in the elite league and together with Waseem can go on to form one of the top strike pair in the league,” Barker added. “They scored a combined 28 goals in the NFD last season to end off as the top two scorers. We’ve still got another 12 games to play and I’m sure they’ll be aiming to be add to their tallies.”