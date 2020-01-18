Iqraam Rayners to join Supersport









Star Stellenbosch FC forward Iqraam Rayners will be leaving the club at the end of the season, says head coach Steve Barker. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Star Stellenbosch FC forward Iqraam Rayners will be leaving the club at the end of the season, says head coach Steve Barker. The 24-year-old former defender scored 18 goals last season to help the club win the National First Division (NFD) title and automatic promotion to the Absa Premiership. Stellies last night beat Baroka FC 1-0 at the Athlone Stadium for back-to-back victories, and it was Rayners who set up fellow marksman Waseem Isaacs for the goal in the 50th minute of a hard-fought affair played in fierce winds. Isaacs stands on eight goals for the season while Rayners sits on five with six assists. “I can confirm that Iqraam is off to SuperSport United when our campaign is done,” said Barker at the post-match press conference. “We can only wish him well. He’s a youngster with undoubted talent and no surprise to see a big club come knocking at the door and present him with an offer that he couldn’t refuse. But he’s with us for the next four months and I’ve told him he has a legacy to leave behind.” “It’s his first season competing in the elite league and together with Waseem can go on to form one of the top strike pair in the league,” Barker added. “They scored a combined 28 goals in the NFD last season to end off as the top two scorers. We’ve still got another 12 games to play and I’m sure they’ll be aiming to be add to their tallies.”

As for the clash with Baroka, a season double for the men from the Winelands who won by the same scoreline on the road to end last year off on a high but still at the wrong end of the table.

It was veteran goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt who stole the show with some unbelievable saves for the home side, one from point-blank range as the visitors from Limpopo upped the tempo in the final 30 minutes. He kept out two powerful long-range shots fired in by striker Ranga Chivaviro and wing Tshediso Patjie and came off his line in the nick of time to collect the ball off the boots of forward Prince Nxumalo.

Then another long-range effort from Goodman Mosele was snuffed out by the man of the moment who again kept the same man at bay with a punch clearance. The one time Langeveldt was faced with a one-on-one situation he breathed a sigh of relief as Patjie shot wide.

Stellies had their chances as well with Isaacs firing over the woodwork shortly after the resumption of the second half that had the hosts playing into the Cape Doctor.

But the stocky fellow with gas to burn wasn’t to be denied 10 minutes in when he met and buried a Rayners free-kick past goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

The two again combined but Isaacs never cashed in.

Baroka nearly stole a point in the final minutes but again were shut out by Langeveldt who saved Chivaviro’s effort from inside the six-yard box.

Stellies’ fifth victory from 19 games cements them in 11th place on the log standings on 21 points, while Baroka remain 13th on 17 points.

More importantly for the Cape side is the five-point gap they’ve over the bottom two teams being Black Leopards and Polokwane City at the foot of the table.

Mike de Bruyn