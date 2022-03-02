Irvin Khoza's Pirates, Royal AM and Chippa United in hot water with the PSL

Cape Town — For the second time in days, a club belonging to a Premier Soccer League (PSL) official will be answering charges brought by the PSL. First, it was Golden Arrows, a Premiership club owned by the PSL acting chief executive officer Mato Madlala. Miraculously, after the PSL disciplinary committee found Arrows found guilty of improper player registration, Madlala’s club escaped without a points deduction.

Next up is Pirates, who following the much-publicised incident at Orlando Stadium, where Tim Sukazi, the visiting team's president, was denied entry. Sukazi produced the necessary accreditation card, to no avail. PSL prosecutor, Zola Majavu, recently informed that Pirates have been charged by the PSL after Sukazi was allegedly denied entry to the field. In essence, since Khoza is the chairman of the PSL, there is a huge conflict of interest in the case, much the same as when Madlala's arrows face charges brought by her organization, the PSL. If that is not enough, the conflict of interest runs even deeper. Majavu is an employee of the PSL, and he has to sit in judgement of clubs owned by his PSL bosses.

Majavu has confirmed Pirates will lead their defence on 23 and 24 March. “The matter is now postponed to 23rd and 24th of March for further hearing, where Orlando Pirates will lead its testimony in defence,” said Majavu. “The DC issued an express directive that the matter will not be postponed further. Both parties were directed to ensure that the matter is indeed finalised on those two subsequent dates, that is the 23rd and 24th of March starting at 15h00,” adds Majavu.

Royal AM and Chippa United are also in hot water. Both face charges for fielding ineligible players in league games this season. Majavu said: "Royal AM has also been charged and would be appearing before the PSL DC on 7 March 2022, at noon. Royal AM will answer charges of the fielding of an ineligible player in the name of Philani Khumalo, who was ineligible to play after receiving four cautions. "Chippa United Football Club will also be appearing before the PSL DC to answer to similar charges in that they fielded a player Ridwaan Serfontein having received four cautions.