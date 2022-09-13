Is AmaZulu’s title challenge already floundering?

Durban — AmaZulu's bid for a potential successful campaign is already coming under scrutiny as the club weather their heaviest storm under head coach Brandon Truter. Usuthu have heavily refurbished their 2022/23 squad as both Truter and club owner Sandile Zungu look to rebuild the club into one they believe should be challenging the powerhouses of South African football.

Usuthu are currently going through their most difficult period since Truter joined the club, a test of his ability to rally his troops and re-establish the kind of form that drew the eyes of many in the opening matches of the campaign. The Kwazulu-Natal based club shot to the top of the league standings with three victories and a draw in the first four matches, placing them in prime position to claim the Quarter One innovation. However, having suffered two defeats and a goalless stalemate against fellow strugglers Kaizer Chiefs, the club now hold fifth position, with the spotlight on their weaknesses and casting doubt over their title aspirations.

At the centre of the club's issues has been a leaky and ever-changing defensive line, accompanied by the ill-disciplined nature of the club's leading marksmen. One of Usuthu's most important players this season - Chidi Kwem - received his marching orders in the dying minutes of their home defeat to Chippa United, a worrying turn of events considering they were already without Gabadinho Mhango, who missed out through suspension. The most dominant league winners of the past have benn formed on the foundations of well-marshalled and resilient defences, attributes Usuthu can only dream of at the moment having kept only two clean sheets in their seven games so far.

AmaZulu have pledged to attempt to halt the dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns. The Chloorkop-based club have a stranglehold on the domestic football scene and last season claimed their fifth league title in a row. They've exhibited the importance of maintaining clean sheets over the years, going on a 13 match streak without conceding a goal last year as they romped to the treble.

Usuthu have certainly recruited some of the most experienced and talented individuals the league has to offer and perhaps the scrutiny they are under is incredibly premature considering the unpredictable nature of the current campaign. However if the club are to stay in the reckoning until the final stages of the season, they will need figures like Veli Mothwa, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and George Maluleka to raise their hands before they lose ground on Sundowns or Orlando Pirates. @ScribeSmiso

