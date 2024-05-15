Is Petro de Luanda’s Alexandre Santos set to be the next Kaizer Chiefs head coach?

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly identified their new head coach who will take over from interim Cavin Johnson before the start of next season. Johnson has been in charge of the Glamour Boys on a temporary basis since the sacking of Molefi Ntseki.

After initially doing well, there were calls for Johnson to be named the permanent head coach of the club. But those sentiments have since changed after the recent torrid run of bad form that’s seen them slip down the league table. According to iDiski Times, outgoing Petro de Luanda head coach Alexandre Santos has been identified as the frontrunner for the job. However, Chiefs will have to fight off clubs like Wydad AC and Simba SC, who are also interested in the Portuguese’s services.

So, what has the 47-year-old Santos done in his career? He has won two league titles in Angola, and is on course of claiming a third with the end of the season fast approaching. His biggest achievement was taking Angolan side Petro de Luanda to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League during the 2021/22 season, where they knocked Mamelodi Sundowns out in the quarter-finals.