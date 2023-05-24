Is Sifiso Hlanti staying at Kaizer Chiefs?

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlanti appears set to extend his stay with the Soweto giants amidst contract renewal discussions. Hlanti’s contract is set to expire in June and is one of many deals currently being discussed by Amakhosi internally, a list that includes Itumeleng Khune, Khama Billiat, Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange with Eric Mathoho already confirmed to depart.

Speaking to IOL Sport, Sizwe Ntshangase, the agent of the Bafana Bafana left-back revealed that although they're yet to put pen to paper, they are confident that Hlanti will remain with the Naturena-based club for at least another season. “There is really not much to discuss about Sfiso because his contract has a one-year option to extend, so at this point, we're just waiting for the club to confirm everything,” he said.

“He was this season and remains an important part of the team if you look at the number of games he's played for the club, so we're confident that our discussions with the club will be positive.” Hlanti accumulated 2 736 minutes for Amakhosi in the 2022/23 campaign across the league, MTN8, and Nedbank Cup and has been one of coach Arthur Zwane’s most trusted soldiers.

The 33-year-old has remained a constant in a Chiefs defensive unit that has been interchangeable at various points of the season. The league winner with Bidvest Wits in the 2016/17 season is set to remain one of a few experienced heads in the Chiefs changeroom as they look to forge a path to reclaiming the club's glory.