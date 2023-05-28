It was ‘correct decision’ to award Orlando Pirates a penalty in Nedbank Cup final

It was the underdogs Sekhukhune who took a surprise lead after Sibusiso Vilakazi pounced on a defensive blunder involving Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki. Pirates equalised via a Xoki penalty. But Thando Ndzandzeka’s decision to award the spot-kick was met with controversy, given the circumstances of the handball. Victor Letsoalo was floored while Thembinkosi Lorch mischievously played the ball against him before the former extended his hand, attempting to grab it.

With replays sketchy on whether Letsoalo touched the ball or not, Ndzandzeka still went ahead and awarded the penalty before Pirates drew level just before the break. Terrence Dzvukamanja scored the winner for Pirates. Hlungwani who watched the incident from the stadium and from replays, had ample time to make up his mind whether Ndzandzeka made the correct decision or not. The former referee turned analyst gave the reason behind his decision to IOL Sport by citing the law from the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Law 12 on fouls and misconduct under sub-topic handling the ball states: “It is an offence if a player deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball.” The former Fifa and Caf accredited referee then said: “This guy (Letsoalo), he first kicked the ball before moving his hand towards the ball where he made contact with it with his fingertips. “It was hand to the ball, not ball to the hand. So an offence was committed. Correct decision by the assistant who flagged and the referee who blew his whistle in agreement that an offence had been committed.

“In plain language, there was a hand to the ball – a handball. So, when there’s a hand to the ball that’s an offence and when it is ball to hand, no offence is committed.” Sekhukhune’s coach Brandon Truter, though, didn’t want to be drawn into the debate of the penalty decision, insisting he didn’t want to sound like a sore loser. “No comment,” Truter said when asked if he’d discuss the penalty incident during the post-match press conference.

“I think there was an (extra time) episode two weeks ago with Ace (Ncobo) and we’re still addressing it. There are incidents like that. “If I go into it now, I’d be sounding bitter, and I don’t want to do it. Congratulations to Pirates.” Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said that from he saw, Ndzandzeka made the correct decision.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, why he ended up on the grass, whether it was a fall or not,” Riveiro said. “Then Lorch tried to overpass him, and I’ve seen the picture, where the player is touching the ball deliberately with his hand. Penalty! “But still, you can imagine, I haven’t yet had the opportunity to watch the action – any action of the game. So my opinion in this case doesn’t help anybody.”