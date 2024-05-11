Mamelodi Sundowns extended their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership to a remarkable 50 games with a 1-0 victory over Royal AM at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Saturday night. Rulani Mokwena's side remain on course to set a new record for points in a season after the moved onto 66 with four matches remaining. Thwihli Thwahla are still not safe after a fourth consecutive defeat left them just five points clear of the danger zone in 14th place.

Bafana ba Style came into the clash on the back of a 0-0 draw with Golden Arrows which maintained their unbeaten start to the season, while Royal AM were looking to snap a three-match losing streak, having suffered a 1-0 defeat to basement boys Cape Town Spurs last time out. The hosts controlled proceedings in the opening stages without threatening Hugo Nyame's goal and it was John Maduka's side that created the first chance when Denis Onyango got down to save a shot in the 34th minute. Onyango was called into action again four minutes later as he did well to keep out Menzi Masuku's free-kick to ensure the two teams went into the break still deadlocked at 0-0.

📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/KUov3zks6L — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 11, 2024 Sundowns made a bright start to the second half, with Aubrey Modiba getting off a shot from an angle on the left that was saved by Nyame on 49 minutes before Peter Shalulile narrowly cleared the target two minutes later after getting on the end of Thembinkosi Lorch's low cross.

Neo Maema then went close with a strike from the edge of the box that flew just over the crossbar on 79 minutes, but Masandawana finally made the breakthrough five minutes from time when Shalulile powered a header past Nyame to register his seventh goal of the season. Matias Esquivel nearly doubled their lead at the death as he sent a shot into the side-netting, although the one goal proved enough to get the job done. psl.co.za