It’s a hat-trick for Sundowns’ Themba Zwane at PSL Awards

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG – Fresh from inspiring Mamelodi Sundowns to a domestic treble – the Absa Premiership, Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout – talisman Themba Zwane was the big winner at the 2019/20 PSL season virtual awards ceremony on Thursday night. Zwane scooped three major awards: the coveted PSL Footballer of the Season, the Absa Premiership Players’ Player of the Season and Premiership Midfielder of the Season. Zwane, who had already bagged the South African Football Journalist Association’s Footballer of the Season award, will be pleased that his impressive exploits were recognised after losing out on the Footballer of the Season award to Thembinkosi Lorch the previous season. There was more recognition for Sundowns’ dominance as former coach Pitso Mosimane, who led the team to an impressive third championship in a row, bagged a record third Premiership Coach of the Season award. Mosimane may have since quit his post at Sundowns to take over the reins at Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC but he’ll be chuffed that Zwane finally got the recognition he deserves, while Keletso Makgalwa scooped the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament.

Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana, who lifted the treble, walked away with the Premiership Goal of the Season for his thunderbolt strike that came off the underside of the bar against Cape Town City last year in August.

Gaston Sirino, who lost out on the “big one” to teammate Zwane, will be consoled by the Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament gong, considering that he’ll hold on to the title for at least another season after the tournament was scrapped this term.

Sundowns’ arch rivals SuperSport United ensured that almost all of the major awards went to Tshwane.

SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams defended his Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season title, while Bradley Grobler was crowned the MTN8’s Last Man Standing after inspiring Matsatsantsa to the Wafa Wafa competition title last season.

Rushine de Reuck (Maritzburg), Goodman Mosele (Baroka) and Victor Letsoalo (Celtic) were also recognised as the Premiership Defender of the Season, Premiership Player of the Season and Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament, respectively.

Former Highlands Park striker Peter Shalulile and Orlando Pirates hitman Gabadinho Mhango shared the Premiership Top Goal scorer award after both scoring 16 goals.

The Star