It’s a new week and the same PSL play-offs drama is set to continue

DURBAN - There is no doubt that the drama surrounding the PSL promotion/ relegation play-offs will once again continue this week. Richards Bay FC are due to face off against Royal AM at the Richards Bay Stadium this afternoon but with Royal having missed their opening two away clashes of the play-offs, it will be a surprise if they do pitch up for the game.

ALSO READ: Chippa United on course to retain DStv Premiership status with Richards Bay FC draw Even if Royal do compete in the games, it is hard to see them winning and getting the job done to win promotion. It is unlikely that the KwaZulu-Natal team would be physically and mentally prepared to contest the play-offs as they seem intent in their belief that they should be crowned GladAfrica Championship (National First Division) winners and thus be automatically promoted to the Premiership.

ALSO READ: Defiant Royal AM in back-to-back no-shows on their home patch Should Royal fail to turn up for their remaining games, it will mean that Chippa United would have retained their top-flight status while killing off whatever slim hopes Richards Bay would have had of winning promotion. The Chilli Boys got the upper hand in their bid to maintain their top-flight status after defeating Richards Bay 2-1 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to open their play-off campaign before drawing the reverse fixture 1-1 on Saturday.

ALSO READ: The mutiny continues as Royal AM abandon their second match in the playoffs If Royal end up losing their court case, they will either have to concede defeat and compete in the Championship next season or try and find a way into the top-flight through acquiring the status of a Premiership team, something which has occurred several times in the league in recent years. Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (now Marumo Gallants) and TS Galaxy bought their way into the DStv Premiership at the start of last season after buying the top-flight status of the now defunct Bidvest Wits and Highlands Park respectively.

ALSO READ: Mutinous Royal AM defy the PSL, could suffer severe punishment One club whose status could soon be up for sale is Maritzburg United. “I’m trying to follow a short-term process to see if I can either procure an equity partner or a sponsor,” Maritzburg United chairman Farouk Kadodia told Independent Media last week.