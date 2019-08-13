Evans Rusike of Supersport shields ball from Mosa Lebusa of Sundowns during the Absa Premiership 2019/20l match at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Supersport United have turned down an offer from Kaizer Chiefs for the services of their talisman Evans Rusike. The Zimbabwean has been on Amakhosi’s radar for a while now and with Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp having previously worked with the forward at Maritzburg United, the attempt to lure Rusike to Naturena was not surprising.

But SuperSport believe the 29-year-old still has a big role to play in the club’s efforts to get back to winning trophies.

“Yes, Chiefs wanted Rusike, but we turned them down. We are not looking to sell any of our forwards. We are looking to buy strikers,” SuperSport chief executive Stan Matthews said.

Amakhosi have beefed up their squad with the acquisition of Samir Nurkovic, John Koeti, Lazarus Nkambole and Byron Baccus.

It seems like Amakhosi have identified attack as the main aspect of their game that needs improving if they are to end their trophy drought. Having been at the top of his game in the last 18 months and having previously worked with Middendorp, Rusike was seen as a great addition towards completing Chiefs’ puzzle.

SuperSport believe Evans Rusike has a big role to play in the club’s efforts to get back to winning trophies. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

While SuperSport have rejected Amakhosi’s offer for Rusike, they have given up their pursuit of Sundowns duo Lucky Mohomi and Aubrey Ngoma.

“We can’t afford to be in a position where we are held at ransom for Aubrey Modiba. Aubrey is not for sale and so is Teboho Mokoena. We are not willing to sell them to any local side.

As a result, we’ve given up on Ngoma and Mohomi because Sundowns won’t give me those two. We are looking at other players. We will sign two players before the end of this transfer window market,” Matthews explained.

Sundowns were keen on a swap deal with SuperSport for the services of Modiba. They wanted to buy Modiba on a straight deal and loan Ngoma and Mohomi to their Tshwane rivals.

Meanwhile SuperSport have strengthened their squad with the signings of striker Thamsanqa Gabuza and midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi.

