It’s about our roots: Mamelodi Sundowns new kit has Africa woven in it

CAPE TOWN - Dstv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have paid homage to their African roots in the unveiling of the new home and away kit for the 2020-21 season. Masandawana's home kit is draped in the traditional colours of yellow, green and blue, with each shirt featuring a unique traditional hand-printed treatment inspired by African art and fashion.

"Sundowns are known as Bafana Ba style, as they always lead the way in pushing both the football and style culture," said Brett Bellinger, Marketing Director at PUMA South Africa. "We believe the striking new kit will ensure Masandawana remain the envy of many fans and provide a strong statement about Mamelodi Sundowns FC African roots, aspirations and achievements across both South Africa and the continent. "The playing kit features the latest PUMA tech as seen on the recently launched Manchester City and AC Milan kits and is made from 100% recycled polyester to ensure PUMA’s continued focus on sustainability follows into football kit development."

"We are excited to reveal the newest kit for the 2021/2022 season. This unique football jersey pays homage to the natural greatness that is found across the African continent. Looking at the individual elements on the design, they depict the rivers, deserts and mountain ranges found all the way from the North right through to the South. "Our supporters can expect to wear a trendy jersey that stands out amongst the crowd and is a proud statement of African excellence. The launch of this unique shirt marks the 5th year anniversary of Mamelodi Sundowns' CAF Champions League victory; it represents the clubs' ambitions to become the best Football Club on the continent and share our African artistry with the world," said Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson Alex Shakoane." Sundowns kickoff their 2021/22 season with a massive MTN8 quarter-final tie against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.