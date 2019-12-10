Fresh from scoring a hat-trick that helped Kaizer Chiefs stage a remarkable come-from-behind 5-3 Absa Premiership victory over Bloemfontein Celtic at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night, the Serbian striker was typically humble as he reflected on the match.
“This is my job. I’m not very excited but I’m happy that I scored three goals. I’m happy about the team’s victory which is the most important thing. This is not about me, it is about team effort. I’m happy that we collected three points.”
That could well be the case. After all, nothing would be more fulfilling for a player than to win the championship in your debut season in a foreign country.
But it would be equally thrilling to add some individual glory to that success and for the striker who now sits on eight league goals before the season’s halfway mark, dreaming of the Golden Boot cannot be deemed far-fetched.