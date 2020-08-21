It's all doom and gloom for Sundowns in Maritzburg stalemate

DURBAN - It is all doom and gloom for Mamelodi Sundowns right now in the race for the Absa Premiership title. The Brazilians’ chances of winning the league were left in tatters on Friday night as they dropped two crucial points. Sundowns shared the spoils in a 2-2 stalemate with Maritzburg United in an Absa Premiership thriller. Pitso Mosimane made some drastic changes in his line up, benching regular like Themba Zwane, Rivaldo Coetzee and Tebogo Langerman. However,that effort didn't bear any fruit as Sundowns are still second on the log, are six points behind the log leaders, Kaizer Chiefs.

The Glamour Boys have a prime opportunity to stretch their lead at the summit of the table when they square off against the high flying Stellenbosch FC side tomorrow.

Thabiso Kutumela of Maritzburg United celebrates his goal with teammates during the match between Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The defending league champions opened scoring in the 25th minutes with captain, Hlompo Kekana leading from the front after a good passage of play.

Andile Jali dispossessed Tebogo Tlolane and immediately released Gaston Sirino on the wide right. The South American took the ball to the bar line before setting up Kekana with a lovely cut back. Kekana finished with aplomb to beat Richard Ofori between the sticks for Maritzburg. The ball deflected off Nazier Allie on its way to the back of the net.

Six minutes later, Rushine De Reuck levelled the score with his first professional strike.

Poor decision-making by Denis Onyango led to the equalizer for Maritzburg. The Ugandan failed to judge the flight of the ball as he came off his line and couldn't get near the ball. Motjeka Madisha cleared the ball with his header but his clearance fell in the path of De Reuck who showed greater composure to put his side back in to the game.

Three minutes after the interval, Sundowns were back in the lead. Allie handled the ball in the box and referee Abongile Tom had no choice but to penalize the veteran defender.

Ricardo Nascimento stepped up and smashed the penalty into the back of the net.

Thabiso Kutumela restored parity with a beauty for the Team of Choice. Tlolane assisted from the left and side and Kutumela hit a rocket to beat Onyango from a distance of 56 minutes.

That was a major blow for Sundowns who haven't won a league game since the resumption of football. They have suffered one defeat at the expense of Cape Town City and drawn with Orlando Pirates, Highlands Park and Maritzburg.

That does not make for good reading for a side that is on a mission to dethrone Chiefs at the summit.

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns reacts during the against Maritzburg United on Friday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Sundowns have now amassed 47 points after 25 games while Amakhosi are on 52 points after an identical number of games.

Chances of winning the league for Sundowns are slowly becoming bleak and they will be hoping that Chiefs will slip up again.

Anele Ngcongca missed a sitter that should have steered Sundowns to victory but he passed the ball to Ofori instead of the empty net.

Sundowns will face Lamontville Golden Arrows, Chiefs, Polokwane City and Black Leopards in their last five games.

On other hand, Chiefs will compete against Stellenbosch, Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, Chippa United and Baroka FC in their final league games.

It is game on for these two teams.

The Mercury

