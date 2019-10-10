JOHANNESBURG – The third time is said to the charm but that’s been proving to be otherwise for Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy when it comes to his Premiership aspirations.
McCarthy is in his third professional coaching season with the Citizens, having done well in the first two after leading his troops to back-to-back MTN8 finals.
In his second season, Bafana Bafana’s all-time leading goal scorer clinched the Wafa-Wafa competition, defeating SuperSport United 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.
That success last season became the fuel that made the club and supporters believe they could successfully challenge for the main prize, the Absa Premiership, only for the wheels to come off barely six games before the finish-line due to inconsistency.
Furthermore, McCarthy has endured an underwhelming start to his third term at City, currently sitting 10th on the Premiership standings with eight points, 11 adrift of pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs. So far, they’ve had one win, two defeats and five draws.