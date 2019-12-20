It’s Amakhosi’s title to lose, says Pitso









Pitso Mosimane believes that Sundowns’ dominance is set to end this season. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix DURBAN – Fresh from capturing his ninth trophy in his seven-year spell with Mamelodi Sundowns, Pitso Mosimane, admitted that Kaizer Chiefs are in prime position to land their first PSL title in four years. The performances of Amakhosi have been breathtaking as they have overwhelmed their opponents since the beginning of the new season. The only hiccup they had in the league was against Polokwane City in September. Mosimane believes that at the rate the Soweto giants are going, Sundowns’ dominance is set to end this season. The Brazilians have won the league title for the past two seasons. “I know the reaction on benefiting and all that. But it is my opinion, I say what I say. Well-rested teams, yes they are well rested. Is it true? Are they (Kaizer Chiefs) well rested? Yes. But they will say uyahlupha lo (this one is troublesome) and ukhuluma kakhulu (he talks too much). They are fresh and they go and hammer (other teams). That’s why I say, it is Chiefs’ title to lose,” said Mosimane.

The Sundowns coach was referring to his well-publicised claims that Chiefs have benefitted from poor refereeing this season and the fact that they are not playing in any continental competition.

“They have done very well for themselves. They win games and they play well, let’s be honest. Never mind these things that I say about benefits, they have done well. That is not the same team of last year. We have to give them compliments and credit,” Mosimane said.

Ernst Middendorp’s team are running away with the league this season. Photo:Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Chiefs are currently on top of their game and running away with the league. They are nine points ahead of Sundowns after playing the same amount of games.

“In as much as they are doing well, but the referees have made mistakes and the programme is different, it is a fact. Why do you accept when I say they are playing well, but don’t accept when I say the other two. People choose to be selective on what I say and then they find me a different person who is troublesome and talks too much. They say he doesn’t know what he wants,” Mosimane said.

Sundowns have not shown the consistency they are famed for this season, but have managed to stay among the top chasers. They showed South African fans that they are still hungry for success by clinching the Telkom Knockout Cup last Saturday.

“I’m competing here. When I compete, I compete fully. I don’t do half, it’s either I compete or I don’t compete. You can’t go into a boxing match and say let him hit me three times and I will hit five him five times. He will beat you,” Mosimane said.

Sundowns have won four league titles since Mosimane took over at the club in 2012, while Chiefs have won only two championships during that time.

“We are competing for Cups. We can never have the history of other clubs. When we have a say and compete for trophies, we know that it is not going to be nice. Even in politics we have parties that have been there, but there are others who are emerging.

They make noises and other people are not happy with this noise makers. It is normal. You can’t suppress growth. This is life. It is an evolution and it is football,” Mosimane said.

The Mercury

