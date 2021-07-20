’It’s business as usual’ for Maritzburg United despite sale rumours

DURBAN - Maritzburg United Chairman Farook Kadodia has insisted that the club is not for sale. This comes following reports from South African media that the Team of Choice are up for sale amidst the financial impacts caused to football clubs throughout the world by the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Sundowns confirm signing of Thabiso Kutumela from Maritzburg United "I can categorically state that there are no negotiations underway to sell the club and that there are no plans to sell the club," he said in a statement. "Recent media reports claiming we are looking to sell the club are not true, or have been twisted. This has the potential to create instability and therefore we would like to make it clear that it's business as usual for us- the team has already been hard at work for several weeks preparing for the 2021/22 season," he added.

Meanwhile, it is evident that the Team of Choice will need to bring in new players ahead of the new season if they want to remain competitive. ALSO READ: Soweto giants Orlando Pirates unveil four new signings ahead of new season Since the end of last season, the club have parted ways with Kwanda Mngonyama, Bandile Shandi, Bongani Mpandle and star player Thabiso Kutumela who has since joined Mamelodi Sundowns.