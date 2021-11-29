It’s difficult to play against 12 men, says frustrated AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy

Durban - AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy was left in “a lot of frustration” after his troops played out to a 1-1 draw against Maritzburg United in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday evening. Usuthu looked to be on course for victory after Luvuyo Memela gave them an 11th-minute lead but that was cancelled out towards the end of the game as Amadou Soukouna equalized for the Team of Choice in the 86th minute.

McCarthy also hinted that he was once again unhappy with the officiating in the game. "We deserved better and more. We got a draw when we should have won the game. When you playing against 12 men, there is not much you can do. When everything goes in favour of the opposition and everything goes against you, you feel sorry for the players," said McCarthy.

The result was AmaZulu's fourth draw in their last five league games and eighth overall. Their eight draws this season means that they have played out to the most draws out of all sides in the top-flight, ahead of Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch FC and Golden Arrows (6). "We dominated the game and we should have added to the one goal we had. We didn't do that and the opposition always gets a chance to sneak one goal back and get their noses back into the game," said McCarthy.

"They scored a well-taken goal but they didn't deserve it. We have to rue our misses. It's three draws from our last three games and we now have to go back to the drawing board. Hopefully, we can get some recovered players back going forward."

Moroka Swallows developed a reputation for being “draw specialists” last season after drawing 20 out of their 30 games and McCarthy admitted that he is starting to see similarities between his side and the Dube Birds side of last season. “We now have to pick up wins rather than draws. We are starting to look like the way Swallows played last season,” said McCarthy. The result left AmaZulu eighth in the log with 17 points after 13 games.

AmaZulu’s next game is a home assignment against Royal AM at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It will be their first-ever top-flight Durban derby against Thwihli Thwahla who are currently in their first-ever season of Premiership football. @eshlinv