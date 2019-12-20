JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso would like nothing more than to pick up three points when Chiefs face Maritzburg United in their final Premiership game of 2019 at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday afternoon.
Cardoso was not happy with the result when the teams met in a Telkom Knockout out semi-final clash on November 24, a 2-1 win for Maritzburg to send the Soweto Giants crashing out.
“Last time we played them we lost. We were on a good run and they broke our momentum,” said Cardoso.
“It’s going to be a tough one again. They were unlucky to lose in the Telkom Knockout final on the weekend. They are a good team with good players and a good coach.”
Cardoso has started and completed all 13 of Chiefs’ league outings this season and has also scored three crucial goals this term.