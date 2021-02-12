It’s going to be a tricky encounter but we are ready to fight, says Chippa’s Kurt Lentjies

EAST LONDON – Chippa United veteran, Kurt Lentjies, says his team is going to Free State to fight for maximum points. Bloemfontein Celtic will welcome the Chilli-Boys in a DStv Premiership game at Dr Molemela Stadium that promises to be a humdinger on Saturday afternoon. Following a hard fought victory against Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup last weekend, Lentjies told the media that his club wants to win every game. ALSO READ: Mandla Ncikazi’s Golden Arrows too good for Stellenbosch FC Ever since the arrival of Dan Malesela, who replaced Lehlohonolo Seema, experienced players like Lentjies and Andile Mbenyane have seen more action and impressively, they have responded by scoring goals that helped the team gain valuable points.

The Chilli-boys will have to double their efforts in order to defeat a tough Celtic at home, Lentjies knows that but he says his team is strong enough to win every match.

“Training has been good after a hard fought victory (against Free State Stars) which we expected,” confident Lentjies told Eastern Cape media today.

“We want to win every game; whether it’s a league or cup game. Our focus now is now on the league because we want to better our position on the log,” said Lentjies.

“We want to move up and play games with less pressure. The sooner we get to the thirty points mark as a club, the less pressure we will be under. We will take one game at a time – whether we play at home or away.

“I think this club is strong enough and capable to win every match,” added Lentjies.

Before an insipid performance against Mamelodi Sundowns, which left the coach disappointed, two weeks ago – the Port Elizabeth based-side managed to pick up two good victories but they are not out of the woods yet.

After a 2-1 win against a stubborn SuperSport United last week, John Maduka and his boys will be looking for consistency which has eluded them since the start of the season.

Hardworking Lentjies says they know that and are expecting it to not be an easy game at all.

“We did some tactical work. They also have been under pressure and obviously we are expecting a tough game. They are a hard running team that attacks well but we defend well.

“So we have to play our all round game to get three points. We are going to the game with confidence and with our tails up. They have won their last game; so it is going to be a tricky encounter – but we are fully prepared and ready to fight for three points”

