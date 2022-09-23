‘It’s good to be back’, says Kermit Eramus on his return to Orlando Pirates

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates’ returning striker Kermit Erasmus says “it’s good to be back” after rejoining the club on a two-year deal from Mamelodi Sundowns. After a frustrating two-year stint with Sundowns, rumours became so rife that Erasmus was one of the players that were set to leave the club this window.

He was linked with a move back to Cape Town City, while both Soweto giants Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs were said to be keeping tabs on the marksman. In the early hours of Friday morning, though, post the PSL deadline day, the Sea Robbers confirmed the return of ‘Romeo’ to the club on a two-year deal. Speaking on the club's official website, Erasmus said: “It’s good to be back”, while he quoted the tweet of his arrival on Twitter and tweeted: “I am back!”

Erasmus initially joined Pirates in 2013 where he won the Nedbank Cup and reached the 2013 and 2015 Champions League and Confederation Cup finals.



🏴‍☠️ Forward | @Erasmus_95



🖥 Read the Latest News 👉🏿 https://t.co/vbG9w9WVQm



He left Pirates in 2016, joining Stade Rennais before returning to local football in 2019 to join City who sold him to Sundowns where he won four trophies. Erasmus is expected to hit the ground running, given that Pirates' marksmen haven't been at their best up front in the opening games of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the club also confirmed the signing of 25-year-old goalkeeper Sipho Chaine from Chippa United on a three -year deal on Friday Morning. Erasmus and Chaine become the latest players to be signed by the club on deadline day after the arrival of Phillip Ndlondlo from Marumo Gallants. The trio join fellow newbies Miguel Timm, Tapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Evidence Makgopa, Azola Matrose (who's out on loan) and Bienvenu Eva Nga.