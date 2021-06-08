It’s just a phase, it will pass’, says Lazarous Kambole as he hopes to resurrect his career

JOHANNESBURG - “It is just a phase, it will pass.”

Those were the words of Kaizer Chiefs attacker Lazarous Kambole, who has endured a tough two-year stint at the Naturena club following his high profile move from Zambian outfit Zesco United back in 2019.

After some impressive outings with Zesco in the CAF Champions League that year, Kambole set tongues wagging across the continent.

ALSO READ: Stuart Baxter’s return to Kaizer Chiefs this week is ’a done deal’ - reports

This brought him to the attention of local giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, but it was Amakhosi who landed his signature during the winter transfer window, committing the Zambian to a threeyear deal.

Kambole failed to hit the ground running after his transfer, making only 17 appearances for the club and contributing with a single goal in the 2019/20 season.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs acknowledge ‘invaluable feedback’ from concerned supporters

However, with time, Kambole was expected to adapt to the South African top-flight, especially after there were changes in the coaching personnel at the club as well, with Gavin Hunt replacing Ernst Middendorp last term.

Kambole, though, registered just one goal in 22 games last season.

“The most important thing is to keep working hard. Every season comes with its own challenges.

If you are a footballer, you pass through this phase. It’s just a phase, it will pass, and eventually things will work out,” explained the 27-year-old.

ALSO READ: There was no direction under Gavin Hunt, says Kaizer Chiefs legend Robson Muchichwa

Amakhosi’s playing and coaching personnel attended the Score for Food parcel packaging event yesterday, alongside arch rivals Pirates, where sponsors Vodacom donated R5 000 per goal scored by both teams during the recently-concluded domestic season.

It hasn’t only been a disappointing season for Kambole, but for Chiefs as well. The Glamour Boys finished eighth in the league after recording their lowest point tally (36) in the PSL era. But Kambole remains resolute that rough patches can only make the team stronger.

ALSO READ: Top-eight stars start to align for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of TS Galaxy clash

“Individually, and as a team, it has been a difficult season. But we are soldiers and in a difficult seasons, I think, that’s where real men are made,” Kambole said. “I enjoy pushing myself and working hard. And I think the best is yet to come. I prefer to work hard.”

After not being able to sign players in the last two transfer windows - last year July and earlier this year in January - the club is expected to raid the market when their Fifa ban is lifted next month. However, that will mean there will be "non-performing players" who’ll be released to accommodate the newbies. Kambole’s name has been among those who could potentially be offloaded by Chiefs but the lanky Zambian is not stressing over that, saying: “When it’s the window period, there’ll definitely be rumours. But currently, I am a Chiefs player, and that is what matters.”

Kambole has at least two matches where he can prove to the club management that he deserves to don the famous Gold and Black jersey of the club next season. Chiefs will play in the CAF Champions League semifinal against Wydad Casablanca away next week in the first leg, after which they will host the Moroccan giants in the return fixture on June 26.

The Glamour Boys head into that encounter high on confidence after their back-to-back wins over Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy, which helped them sneak into the Top 8.

@MihlaliBaleka

IOL Sport