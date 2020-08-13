It’s make or break for AmaZulu ahead of crucial Baroka clash
DURBAN - AmaZulu have hovered in the basement of the PSL standings for too long this season, and that should certainly ring the alarm bells for the Durban-based team.
But there seems to be a degree of optimism in the Usuthu camp - that they can still climb out of the sticky situation and survive to fight another season in the top flight.
There is no better chance for AmaZulu than getting one over fellow strugglers Baroka FC, a club they will face on Saturday at Lucas Moripe Stadium. AmaZulu are second from bottom on the log, while Baroka are 13th.
The two teams are tied on 23 points after playing the same number of games. Only goal difference separates them ahead of Saturday’s clash. AmaZulu centre back Tapelo Nyongo is one of the players who believes that the Baroka match is a perfect platform to set the tone for the rest of the season.
“This (game) is more like a Cup final for us. The first 14 minutes will be key. We have to start well,” Nyongo said.
Baroka were thumped 3-0 by Bloemfontein Celtic in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup this past weekend at Orlando Stadium.
“It is a make or break for us, I don’t want to lie. We can’t afford any more slip ups, our careers are at stake. There’s small margins between being in the Premier Soccer League and GladAfrica Championship. Winning on Saturday will play a huge role in our mission to avoid relegation,” Nyongo said.
AmaZulu won their last game against Kaizer Chiefs before the Covid-19 enforced break.
