It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later - Lebogang Manyama on Kaizer Chiefs exit

Johannesburg - Once a Kaizer Chiefs darling, Lebogang Manyama on Wednesday was on the list of seven players and a coach who were confirmed to be departing the club at the end of the month. The 31-year-old Manyama arrived in Naturena following a brief spell in Turkey in 2018. His final season at the club was largely hampered by injury and a drop in form which inevitably pushed him halfway out of a rebuilding Chiefs outfit.

The Tembisa-born man penned a heartfelt farewell message on his Instagram account directed to the club and the supporters. "As a young boy you can only dream of putting on the Shirt of your Childhood club and today I stand as a man that realized his dream," Manyama wrote. "I want to thank the chairman Mr Kaizer Motaung, Bobby Motaung and everyone at the club that puts in the work behind the scenes. I wish all of you the best and it's never goodbyes but see you later."

Manyama made 98 appearances in the black and gold of the Glamour Boys, he managed 15 goals and assisted a further 15 during his time with the Amakhosi.

The club announced the exits of a number of high profile players on Wednesday, namely Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Daniel Cardoso, Daniel Akpeyi, Kearyn Baccus, Lazarus Kambole and goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter while Akumu Agay was placed on the transfer list. It was expected that a huge transfer window was approaching for Chiefs considering that the last time 'Cup Kings of South Africa' lifted a trophy was in 2015. Amakhosi are about to head into an eighth season without silverware, the longest trophy drought in the club's history. Following the appointment of Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as coach and assistant coach respectively, a host of players were expected to depart the Soweto Giants to make room for players Zwane deems 'good enough to represent Kaizer Chiefs'.

