Itumeleng Khune may be past his prime but he still has it

Durban - Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune proved that he still has it as he produced an inspirational performance for Warriors in the DSTV Compact Cup semi-final against Amabutho FC last weekend. Khune’s performance led Warriors to the final of the Compact Cup where they will play against Coastal United FC at the FNB Stadium this weekend.

His career may currently not be in a good state but Khune has had one of the most decorated careers in PSL and South African football history. A one club man since beginning his professional career with the Amakhosi in 2004, most pundits agree that he is the undisputed best South African goalkeeper since the inception of the PSL. For many it's a pity that he could not play for the Bafana Bafana side in the late 1990s and early 2000s which was regularly in the top 30 of the FIFA rankings.

Khune’s international career coincided with the downfall of the national team in the late 2000s. In spite of this, he was still able to make himself a standout performer for the team while others regularly chopped and changed positions. With 91 international appearances for Bafana Bafana under his belt, he once looked destined to become the second South African player to amass more than 100 caps and even beat Aaron Mokoena’s record of 107 caps. With Ronwen Williams having established himself as Bafana’s captain and first-choice keeper under Hugo Broos, Khune looks unlikely to ever beat Mokoena’s record let alone reach 100 caps. However, stranger things have happened in football.

Granted, now married and a father of two, playing week-in and week-out and winning silverware may not actually be Khune's top priority anymore. However, he did recently confirm that he is not going to retire anytime soon. A fan asked him on Twitter if he would soon hang up his gloves and he responded saying, "I'm not going to retire anytime soon Fam,".

If Khune wants to revive his career, he must seriously consider cutting ties with Chiefs. Daniel Akpeyi is in good form between the sticks and has established himself as Chiefs’ first-choice and one of the best keepers in the league. Given that he has spent nearly 20-years in the Chiefs first-team, it will be hard for Khune to cut ties with his boyhood club, many in his position would rather retire than do so. There are still many mid-table clubs that would love to have him on their books and promote him to first-choice goalie.