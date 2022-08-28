Itumeleng Khune the hero for Kaizer Chiefs in incident-filled Stellenbosch FC MTN8 clash

Stellenbosch — Forget about Muvhango or Suidooster, for South African football delivers more riveting drama than any soap opera. And Itumeleng Khune is the superstar of the show.

The veteran Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, who was recalled for his first game of the season, saved two penalties in the 4-3 shootout victory over Stellenbosch FC to send Amakhosi through to the MTN8 semi-finals on Sunday.

The scores were level at 1-1 after extra time with second half goals from Sihle Nduli and Ashley Du Preez. The unfortunate Stellenbosch players to have their penalties saved were Deano van Rooyen and substitute William Likuta. The 120 minutes of football had earlier produced a riveting exhibition that had everyone who was crammed into the Danie Craven Stadium baying for more.

It had just about everything – good football, goals, passion, excitement, drama and controversy. The only negative – and a serious one at that – was the behaviour of Chiefs fans who initially caused kickoff to be delayed by 30 minutes. They then caused the game to be stopped midway through the second half when a section of the crowd behind Khune descended onto the pitch after Stellenbosch old boy Du Preez scored against his former team. On the field, the game was played at a frenetic pace with Chiefs enjoying an energetic start to the game. Nevertheless, they were almost caught on the counter-attack when Van Rooyen played the ball in behind their defence. Unfortunately, for the home team, Junior Mendieta couldn’t capitalise as he fired his left-footed shot wide.

Undaunted by the sea of gold and black in the stands, a young Stellenbosch team grew in confidence and worked another missed opportunity when a Nduli header crashed into Khune’s left post. The pace of the game certainly intensified within the cauldron-like atmosphere and Du Preez almost had the Chiefs fans in raptures when he responded immediately with a snap shot from close range that went over the bar. Neither team had managed to break the deadlock when they changed sides at the interval, but that quickly changed when Nduli found the back of the net for Stellenbosch shortly after the break.

Going behind to Nduli’s goal lit the fire within Chiefs as Arthur Zwane’s team exploded into action and swarmed all over Stellenbosch in search of the equaliser.

It duly arrived, and if there was not enough drama on the day, it fell at the feet of Du Preez to level the game from inside the box. Chiefs threw the proverbial kitchen sink at Stellenbosch from that moment onwards in search of the winner, but found recalled veteran keeper Lee Langeveldt in outstanding form. And yet, it was Chiefs who were fortunate to take the game into extra time after referee Kelly Chavani awarded a penalty on the stroke of fulltime. Much to bemusement of everyone and anger of the Stellenbosch players and management, Chavani then overturned his initial decision.