Itumeleng Khune turns back the clock as Carling All-Star XI down Stellenbosch FC

There is bite in the old dog still. Of course, Stellenbosch FC did not do quite enough to put him to the real test. But on the few occasions that they did, Itumeleng Khune showed he still had it. And the chants of ‘Khune, Khune, Khune’ that reverberated around this half empty stadium whenever he pulled off a save and even as he walked off the pitch at half-time spoke to the goalkeeper’s immense popularity.

📻 SABC Radio Stations#SABCSportFootball #CarlingCup pic.twitter.com/M9H09jgUWA — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) January 6, 2024 He, on the other hand, showed that the love he enjoys is not just sentimental but impressed with some stellar goalkeeping that belied the fact he has not only been out of action for a long time but also that the years have seriously gone by. Expectedly, those who watched the match will focus on that near howler of his some five minutes after the break when he gave away the ball inside his six yard box and had his blushes saved by the Stellies forward failing to take advantage. The crowd calling for him to be replaced immediately thereafter was the only time the self-proclaimed Mzansi’s Number One did not enjoy the love from the crowd.

But with the mistake not leading to a goal for the Cape Winelands team, all was quickly forgiven after the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper swiftly raised his hands up to the crowd in an apologetic gesture. He had, after all, excited them earlier on with a similar move in the first half when he reminded those who know him well that he was not always a goalkeeper but had been an outfield player too and still had those cool touches. It is as a last line of defence that Khune earned the huge popularity that has seen him amassing the most votes for each of the 11 editions of the Carling Cup though. And yesterday he showed again just why when he helped the All-Star team to a 2-0 victory earned courtesy of set-piece goals by his Kaizer Chiefs teammates – young Mfundo Vilakazi of Amakhosi’ Diski side scoring via free-kick and senior player Ashley du Preez beating Sage Stephens form the penalty spot.

As early as the 6th minute Khune showed he has lost none of his reflexes as he spectacularly managed to fist over a Thabo Moloisane attempt even though he was mid-air going the opposite side of the ball. He incredibly managed to turn his arm and punch the ball with his right hand to send the crowd delirious with excitement. They even cheered him on 27 minutes when he slipped and fell while trying his trademark kicks to resume his team’s attack and instead succeeded in passing the ball to an opponent who fortunately shot wide. Almost immediately thereafter, he dribbled his way past Iqram Rayners for yet more applause from the crowd – a significant number of who were running up the stands for cover as the rain began pelting down hard. There was a scare just before the half-hour mark when he remained laying sprawled on the pitch for medical attention after the ball had been kicked out of his hand following yet another brilliant save when he smothered a point-black header as Stellies looked to reduce the deficit.

Two minutes before the break, Khune was again shutting the Carling Knockout champions out as he used his impeccable command of his box to pluck out yet another good header from the air following a fantastic cross from the left by Antonio van Wyk. He recovered quickly from that near howler early in the second half to take command of his area as he always has done – cajoling his defence and plucking out just about every ball in the air. Even when Stellies went low, Khune proved impenetrable – the brave sliding tackle save he made to stop a shot some ten minutes before the end a case in point. He also did well to block a free kick that appeared to have been going in at his near post after beating the defensive wall that had unsighted the goalkeeper.

They were chanting his name enthusiastically when he stayed lying on his back just outside his box after he’d rush out to tackle and attacking Stellies player. But then as they seemingly awaited the final whistle, the All-Stars and Khune were caught cold as Stellensbosch scored from a free kick, Khune raising his hands in protest against only he knew what. Still, despite that late let down it was Khune the fans voted Man-of-the-Match and his teammates duly ran to him in excitement at the final whistle. And he jubilantly punched the air with joy facing the crowd behind his goals. At 36-years-old, he is definitely on his last leg, but there can be no denying there is some bite still in the old dog that is Itumeleng Khune.