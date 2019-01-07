Virgil Vries cannot believe it as Lebohang Maboe celebrates scoring the winning goal for Sundowns against Chiefs. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says he hopes “all goes well” ahead of his latest visit to a specialist on Monday. Bafana Bafana No 1 Khune has picked up a shoulder injury that is set to require surgery, and which has ruled him out for the rest of the South African season.

Coach Ernst Middendorp made the announcement following the 2-1 Premiership defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

That encounter highlighted Khune’s absence for the Amakhosi, as his replacement Virgil Vries made a huge blunder that handed the three points to Pitso Mosimane’s team.

A long ball from Lyle Lakay was misjudged by Namibian international Vries, who moved towards the edge of the box as the ball bounced over his left hand.

Lebohang Maboe followed up and tapped the ball into the net to maintain Masandawana’s unbeaten record this season.

“On my way to see the specialist, I hope all goes well,” Khune tweeted on Monday, having already been ruled out of Bafana Bafana’s crunch Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya in March as well.

The 31-year-old will hope that he will at least be cleared to feature if Bafana are in action at Afcon 2019 – which will be played in either Egypt or South Africa, with the decision set to be announced by Caf on Wednesday.

On my way to see the specialist 🏥💊💉I hope all goes well 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ClPpAr8EJC — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) January 7, 2019

For Chiefs, though, the show continues, and they will have to pick themselves up for another big clash, this time against Premiership log leaders Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

Middendorp, though, has already thrown his support behind Vries to continue in goal.

“He remains a good keeper. He recovered immediately, and no doubt Virgil will soldier on, with the support from the team,” the German mentor told the Chiefs website.

Next Kaizer Chiefs Match: Bidvest Wits vs. Kaizer Chiefs, Wednesday 09 January 2019, Bidvest Stadium, 19h30. Tickets at Computicket.#AbsaPrem #HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/BUVhpMUTbr — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 7, 2019





