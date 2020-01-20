I've no issue with showboating - Ntseki









Orlando Pirates’ midfield maestro Fortune Makaringe received a barrage of criticism from Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso “Jingles” Mosimane for showboating against the Brazilians in a blockbuster PSL encounter on Wednesday night, but Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki didn’t see anything wrong with his antics. Photo: BackpagePix Orlando Pirates’ midfield maestro Fortune Makaringe received a barrage of criticism from Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso “Jingles” Mosimane for showboating against the Brazilians in a blockbuster PSL encounter on Wednesday night, but Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki didn’t see anything wrong with his antics. Makaringe was immense for the Buccaneers in the middle of the park against the defending league champions. During the game, Makaringe displayed some trickery which clearly incensed Mosimane, who questioned the midfielder’s behaviour, especially with the national team coach in attendance at Orlando Stadium. Speaking with the media at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday, when he was watching the game between Maritzburg United and AmaZulu, Ntseki said he didn’t see anything wrong with the actions of Makaringe. “I think we should all understand that South African players have got those skills and those qualities and when they feel like it, they will express themselves that way, even though maybe from an professional point of view, you will be saying that it is unprofessional and uncalled for, but at that moment he felt, ‘I’m not going to lose the ball and let me do this’,” Ntseki said.

“But in terms of professionalism and respect in the game and your opponents, we should always be cognisant of such moments of the game.”

Makaringe is knocking on the Bafana door with his phenomenal performances at club level. If he can stay consistent, it won’t be long before we see him donning Bafana colours again.

“Yes, it was Fortune Makaringe but for me it was a split second moment and he didn’t continue disrespecting his opponents and disrespecting the game. But we always look at the game differently because if it is something that we can easily correct and say to Makaringe this has got a negative effect on your game, he is not going to do it again,” Ntseki added.

The masses have reacted differently to the antics of Makaringe. The topic of showboating was trending on social media. Some are against it while other are encouraging the players to continue entertaining the fans with their deft touches and skills.

“By the way, Makaringe has been with Bafana Bafana before. I think it was during that moment of the game when he got excited and then he ended up doing that. But he is not that type of a player who disrespects opponents and the game itself,” Ntseki elaborated.

Meanwhile, Sundowns may have an opportunity to capture the signature of former Kaizer Chiefs talisman Knowledge Musona in the next transfer window.

The Brazilians expressed their desire to beef up their squad with the services of Musona.

The Zimbabwean was one of the hottest properties in South Africa football before he moved to overseas in 2011.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at KAS Eupen in Belgium, where he is hoping to resurrect his career after enduring turbulent times during his stint with Belgian giants Anderlecht.

His agent Mike Makaab confirmed that Musona is considering leaving Belgium at the end of the season.

“It is highly unlikely that Musona will stay in Belgium next season. He is going on loan until the end of the season and then we will make a decision at the end of the season,” Makaab said.

Sundowns have missed out on two of their targets in this transfer window. They set their sights on Musona and SuperSport United superstar Aubrey Modiba.

The Brazilians couldn’t agree terms with their Tshwane rivals for the services of the injured Modiba.

There’s no doubt that Sundowns will be back for the duo in the next transfer window.

“As it stands, we are not sure about his next destination, but as I said, it is highly unlikely that he will be in Belgium come next season,” Makaab insisted.

This will encourage Sundowns, who are yet to make a formal offer for Musona.

“Obviously they have expressed their love for Musona but I can confirm that there’s no formal offer on the table,” Makaab explained.

Sundowns are short up front. Emiliano Tade cut ties with the club while Jeremy Brockie is on loan at Maritzburg United. Mauricio Affonso has struggled with injuries over the last couple of games, which forced Mosimane to utilize Sibusiso Vilakazi and Gaston Sirino as a false No 9 because of his limited resources.

They also recently parted ways with former Bafana Bafana marksman Tokelo Rantie.

Sundowns need Musona but they will have to wait until the end of the season to get his signature.

@Minenhlecr7





IOL Sport

