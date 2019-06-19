Thabo Qalinge will have to find a new club after being released by Orlando Pirates on Wednesday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Following the capture of Abbubaker Mobara’s signature by Cape Town City earlier in the day, Orlando Pirates have announced the release of three other first-team players ahead of the new season. Defender-cum-midfielder Mobara has joined the Citizens on a four-year deal, and the move makes sense for him as he gets to return to his home city, having battled to get significant game time for the Buccaneers over the last three seasons.

He made just four league starts in the 2018/19 campaign, where Micho Sredojevic’s side ended second to Mamelodi Sundowns in a thrilling title race.

“To come back here and play again in the Mother City is a wonderful feeling. This is home, and that is where the heart is‚” Mobara said in a video on the Cape Town City Twitter account on Wednesday.

“It is a family team, and that is the feeling I am wanting to get back. The feeling of happiness is important.

“I want to prove‚ not to the rest of the world‚ but to myself‚ that I am worthy of being in a beautiful team like this. The team is doing well, and I see how happy the players are.”

Mobara has been followed out of the Pirates camp by goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane, striker Ayanda Nkosi and midfielder Thabo Qalinge.

Mabokgwane missed the last few games of the season due to a finger injury, and it has been reported that Cape Town City are interested in him.

The Buccanners have also been linked with Maritzburg United duo Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe.

Pirates also announced that a number of reserve team and lower division players have been let go – Reanetse Ramatlapeng, Katleho Molaba, Samuel Nkomo, Phumulani Masinga, Phila Mzila, Reanetse Ramatlapeng, Ricardo Lourenco, Riyaaz Nell, Tebogo Ngwenya, Rodi Sibanda, Lucky Mdingi and Zaahir Witbooi.





