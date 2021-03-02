Jan Olde Riekerink blasts officials after Cape Town City’s defeat

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink was left fuming at the officials after his team's last-16 Nedbank Cup defeat to Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium over the weekend. City fought back to level matters at 1-1 in the second half before eventually running out of steam during extra time when Chippa's Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga sealed the tie for the home team in the 116th minute. But the Dutchman was dumbfounded with the way events unfolded at the former 2010 World Cup venue. Olde Riekerink made three substitutions at halftime when he brought on Keanan Cupido, Justin Shonga and Abdul Ajagun for Thato Mokeke, Fagrie Lakay and Terrence Mashego. ALSO READ: Chippa find a way once again in the Nedbank Cup

He later made a further change with Aubrey Ngoma handed a first run out after his return to the club upon the stroke of 90 minutes.

City therefore had a one change remaining - under Covid-19 rulings teams are allowed five substitutions - but were denied the opportunity to substitute goalscorer Ajagun after the Nigerian pulled up with an injury.

Olde Riekerink's frustrations were further compounded when the officials later allowed Thamsanqa Mkhize to replace Ajagun during extra time.

“I think it's unbelievable and I have never had it in my whole career.

“It took extra energy out of us. The second part of extra-time was surviving for us.

“I cannot understand that in professional football we need to have a discussion about substitution. It's clear that we could.

“That is something new for me and it affected my team,” Olde Riekerink said.

“I think we more or less dominated the first half, but we made a mistake for them to play the ball behind our defence that led to their goal. I think we also had our opportunities in the first half.

“We played a different system in the second half where you could wait for the goal.

“The game was very open because the players got tired. It took a lot of strength to come back in the second half.

“Then the linesman allowed the substitution, but the match commissioner came downstairs and stopped it. I think that's very unprofessional. We had to play 14 minutes like that, with 10 men against 11.”