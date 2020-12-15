Jan Olde Riekerink warns about Stellies trap

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink has warned his charges “to not walk into a trap” when they face Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium tonight. Although City are four places ahead of their city rivals on the PSL log, there is actually only one point separating the teams heading into the first derby of the season. Olde Riekerink is certainly aware of Stellenbosch’s prowess, with the Dutch mentor particularly wary of the winelands team’s compact defensive style that forms the basis of their penetrative transitions. This is in stark contrast to City’s high-press and free-flowing style that places plenty of emphasis on attack. City have already come unstuck against their noisy neighbours this year when Stellenbosch burst their bubble back in August. Olde Riekerink’s team were on roll, having won three consecutive matches, which included a triumph over champions Mamelodi Sundowns during that period, before Stellenbosch bumped them off their perch with a 1-0 win at Tuks Stadium. “They have good shape,” Olde Riekerink said.

“We played them in the bubble, we learnt a lot from that game. We will play against a team that will sit back and are always very organised.

“But it is not only defence, they are very good in transition by playing balls behind our defence. They used the speed of their strikers to get behind us. That will be the biggest challenge. I have the feeling we are in a good flow. It is going to be a good tactical game. We have to be wary not to walk into the trap.”

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is preparing his team for an onslaught at the Danie Craven

Stadium.

Despite playing in only their second season in the top-flight, Stellenbosch not only managed to maintain their Premiership status but also claim the bragging rights in the last derby.

Barker knows their more experienced rivals will be seeking revenge this evening.

“It is nice to have the bragging rights in the city. Derbies are special. We beat them last time, so we do know they will want to be rectifying that. But our players are highly motivated and we want to do well and take the three points on offer,” he said.

Both teams will know there is much more than “bragging rights” on offer tonight, as both City and Stellenbosch have the opportunity to close in on the league leaders with a victory at the Danie Craven Stadium.

“It is a nice goal to finish with two wins to see where we are by the end of the year,” Olde Riekerink said.