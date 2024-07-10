Jessica Motaung confirms Kaizer Chiefs are in talks with Itumeleng Khune

The 37-year-old Khune’s contract expired at the end of June, and after the shot-stopper was left out of the club’s pre-season trip to Turkey . It is expected that Khune has played his last game for Amakhosi.

However, Motaung has now revealed that they have had negotiations with the former club and national team captain, who has struggled to get regular game time over the last couple of seasons.

“In terms of Khune, the club will make an announcement, we certainly were in discussions with Khune, he’s part of the family. 25 years, I mean he’s like a little brother to me you know,” Motaung told iDiskiTimes.

“We’re having discussions around what the opportunities are with him and we look forward to announcing those in the future.”