Jessica Motaung confirms Kaizer Chiefs are in talks with Itumeleng Khune

Kaizer Chiefs’ marketing director Jessica Motaung has provided an update on veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.
The 37-year-old Khune’s contract expired at the end of June, and after the shot-stopper was left out of the club’s pre-season trip to Turkey. It is expected that Khune has played his last game for Amakhosi.
However, Motaung has now revealed that they have had negotiations with the former club and national team captain, who has struggled to get regular game time over the last couple of seasons.
“In terms of Khune, the club will make an announcement, we certainly were in discussions with Khune, he’s part of the family. 25 years, I mean he’s like a little brother to me you know,” Motaung told iDiskiTimes.
“We’re having discussions around what the opportunities are with him and we look forward to announcing those in the future.”
Last week, former club icon William Shongwe called on Khune to walk away from the club if another opportunity to play first team football presents itself.
“I will say this again: if another opportunity presents itself, he should go. Now that he didn’t travel it says a lot about his future at the club. That’s all I can say,” Shongwe told FARPost.
Towards the end of last season, Khune was honoured on the pitch following the club’s DStv Premiership game against Polokwane City.
His teammates created a guard of honour in his respect, and he was presented with two signed jerseys after the game.
Kaizer Chiefs are currently in Turkey where new head coach Nasreddine Nabi is preparing the team for the upcoming DStv Premiership season.
