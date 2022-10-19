‘Jesus is back!’ Tim Sukazi hopes Sead Ramovic can be TS Galaxy saviour against Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg - TS Galaxy’s chairperson Tim Sukazi has likened the availability of coach Sead Ramovic for the Wednesday evening clash against Kaizer Chiefs to the ‘return of Jesus’. Ramovic missed TS Galaxy’s past two games as he was on compassionate leave, with his assistant Mensur Dogan taking the reins in his absence.

Dogan’s charges lost 1-0 to Marumo Gallants before they drew 0-0 with Swallows to extend their winless run in the DStv Premiership to five games. Ramovic is set to be back on the bench for the first time since his return from leave, when they visit Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs are also wounded after their purple patch came to an end on Saturday as they lost 2-1 to Chippa United to end their eight-game unbeaten run. But Sukazi, speaking on day one of the Sasol League national champs play-offs in Polokwane on Tuesday, was relieved to have Ramovic back.

“Yes, Jesus is back! At TS Galaxy, we are not saying he’s coming but he’s back!” said Sukazi, after his ladies’ team drew 2-2 with Dangerous Heroes. After being handed an improved contract after the team’s survival, Ramovic started the season on a high note as they were unbeaten in the first five games. The wheels appear to have come off in the past five matches, though, but Sukazi still backs Ramovic and his technical team.

“The truth in football is that coaches do not play. They can be the best in the world but, man, it depends on the personnel on the day,” Sukazi said. “I still believe that our coaches are great in what they are doing, but they don’t play. And we need the element of luck. We’ve been dominating as well. “For some reasons we’ve had lack of luck when it comes to the conversion of chances. I hope tomorrow is the day. But if it’s not, it’s not a train smash.”

Galaxy have been a bogey team for Chiefs in the past – something that started when they beat them in the Nedbank Cup final in Durban in 2019. And that’s why Sukazi is hopeful that it will be raining goals at the Calabash – especially given that they’ve failed to score in their past seven games.

“We want that rain of goals. It’s been dry in the country. So Soccer City should be the place to be,” said Sukazi, who’s fond of taking jibes at Chiefs. “Soccer City should be the place where we really unlock this goal mystery.”

Meanwhile, Galaxy Ladies’ chances of being promoted to the Hollywoodbets Super League appear to be over after losing 3-2 to Copperbelt in their second game. The Rockets are bottom of their group with one point after they squandered a 2-0 lead against Copperbelt, having drawn 2-2 with Heroes on Tuesday. @Mihlalibaleka