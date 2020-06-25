John Comitis rules out Gavin Hunt swoop while Kermit Erasmus stays put

CAPE TOWN - Bafana Bafana star Kermit Erasmus is not for sale. That is the clear message from Cape Town City. Erasmus has put in some top performances for City this season, attracting strong interest from reigning Premiership champions, Mamelodi Sundowns. But in an interview with Independent Media, City chairman, John Comitis made it clear that he is not willing to sell any of his top players, including Erasmus. “No, there’s nothing on him (Kermit). There’s nothing happening. No one is going anywhere. There are no discussions of any player going anywhere at this stage. We are keeping our best players so that we can compete,” Comitis explained. Erasmus will turn 30 next month. He joined City last year after his stint in Portugal. Erasmus has rediscovered his form as prodigious goalscorer. Before the lockdown he was on top of his game.

After stating that Kermit Erasmus was not for sale, Cape Town City boss John Comitis said the club was not after Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

“As long as I have 11 players that could win things, then I’m happy. Luxury players that are expensive and who are not performing, we will see what we are going to do with them. At the end of the day, the time has come for everyone to step up,” Comitis added.

Thamsanqa Mkhize has also been linked with a move to Sundowns but Comitis won’t be entertaining any offers of selling the Bafana right back.

Seasoned manager, Gavin Hunt will be jobless at the end of the season after Wits confirmed that they have sold their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila of Limpopo.

The owners of Tshakhuma have indicated that they won’t be able to afford Hunt. As a result, he has been linked with a move to City and Kaizer Chiefs but Comitis ruled out an opportunity of signing the veteran coach.

“I’ve got a coach that has a three year contract. I’m very happy with my coach.” Comitis stated.

City have developed a reputation of hiring top quality coaches. In the past they been managed by two Bafana Bafana legends in Eric Tinkler and Benni McCarthy.

The duo delivered success for City. McCarthy lifted the MTN8 while Tinkler scooped the Telkom Knockout triumph.

