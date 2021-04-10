John Comitis scolding does the trick as Cape Town City trash SuperSport United

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City returned to winning ways with a resounding 3-0 victory over SuperSport United at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. The home team had been under severe pressure coming into this Dstv Premiership clash having been unable to claim all three points in their last eight league matches. ALSO READ: Everything has chanced for centurion for Craig Martin after winning first Cape Town City cap A stern tounge-lashing from club boss John Comitis during the week certainly did the trick as City finally managed to convert all their possession and dominance into goals. The Citizens opened the scoring after Fagrie Lakay slotted home a penalty into the bottom right-hand corner for his sixth goal of the season after Thatayaone Ditlhokwe brought down Tashreeq Morris in the 35th minute.

City continued to dominate proceedings and created further opportunities after the break when Lakay set up Morris on the hour, but the lanky striker's powerful shot was well blocked by Ronwen Williams in the SuperSport goal.

The SuperSport and Bafana No 1 had no answer, though, when City turned on the magic when they almost strolled the ball into the back of the net through neat inter-passing between Thamsanqa Mkhize, Bradley Ralani, Mpho Makola and Thabo Ndoda. The final pass was eventually made by Ndoda to Makola, who tapped home from close range to put City two goals ahead.

Three Goals. Three Points. Clean Sheet.



Big win! 💪![CDATA[]]>💙 pic.twitter.com/bGFFCv7NL4 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 10, 2021

City's second goal triggered a positive response from SuperSport as they attempted to push more men forward in a bid to half the deficit, but instead it only allowed the home team more space to create opportunities. Lakay was quick to pounce and set up an unmarked Morris again with a neat through ball, but once again the striker fluffed his lines by directing his strike straight at Williams.

ALSO READ: Benni McCarthy to light up a cigar after ’Lady luck shines on AmaZulu’

Morris, though, was finally rewarded for his ability to find space in the SuperSport box when Mkhize cut the ball back from a corner into his path for the striker to round off a superb afternoon for the home team at Cape Town Stadium.

"We lost our shape and we allowed them space on to the ball. They started playing in the pockets that made it difficult for us," said SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo.

"The early goal didn't give us a chance. We made a technical mistakes which made it difficult for us. It was always going to be difficult for us because they play on the transition and that's what happened. But nevertheless we didn't look like scoring and to be honest, we didn't play very well."

@ZaahierAdams