John Maduka appointed new Maritzburg United coach

Durban - Maritzburg United on Wednesday confirmed they have appointed John Maduka as their new coach. Maduka who coached Royal AM last season succeeds Ernst Middendorp who surprisingly parted ways with the Team of Choice last week.

The Team of Choice's Chairman Farook Kadodia indicated that the club opted to cut ties with Middendorp as it did not want to be constantly involved in relegation battles. Maduka earned plenty of praise last season after guiding Royal AM to a third place finish in what was their first season in top flight football. Royal AM were in contention for a Caf Champions League spot for much of last season, before a late slump led to them having to settle for third place. Maduka's departure from Royal AM was also surprising in lieu of him having done well with the club last season.

For Maritzburg, there will be hope that Maduka can lead them to a top eight finish, something that they have not achieved over the last two seasons.

For Maduka, a big challenge he will face will be achieving consistency with a club that lacks resources in comparison to the big guns of South African Football. Maritzburg are known to sell players once they become highly-rated as was the case with Bafana Bafana duo Bandile Shandu and Bongokuhle Hlongwane in recent times. Shandu joined Orlando Pirates ahead of last season, while Hlongwane linked up with American club Minnesota United earlier this year.

